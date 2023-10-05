Man arrested after bringing firearms to Wisconsin Capitol twice in search of governor

Share on email (opens in new window)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) speaks with supporters during a canvas launch event in November 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisc. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A man in Wisconsin has been arrested after illegally bringing a gun into the state Capitol seeking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers twice in one day.

Driving the news: The had demanded to see Evers, who was not in the Madison, Wisc., building at the time, Tatyana Warrick, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Administration, told Axios on Thursday.

The man first approached the governor's office around 2pm local time on Wednesday with a handgun in a holster and leashed dog. He was arrested for carrying a firearm in the Capitol without a concealed carry permit.

He bailed himself out of the Dane County Jail and returned at about 9pm with an AK-47 style rifle to the Capitol, where police officers spoke with him outside. He also had a collapsible police-style baton.

Details: The rifle was seized for safekeeping, and the dog was turned over to animal control.

The man was taken into custody for psychiatric evaluation, Warrick said.

The governor's office does not comment on threats to Evers' security, Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson, said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.