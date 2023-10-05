Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Man arrested after bringing firearms to Wisconsin Capitol twice in search of governor
A man in Wisconsin has been arrested after illegally bringing a gun into the state Capitol seeking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers twice in one day.
Driving the news: The had demanded to see Evers, who was not in the Madison, Wisc., building at the time, Tatyana Warrick, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Administration, told Axios on Thursday.
- The man first approached the governor's office around 2pm local time on Wednesday with a handgun in a holster and leashed dog. He was arrested for carrying a firearm in the Capitol without a concealed carry permit.
- He bailed himself out of the Dane County Jail and returned at about 9pm with an AK-47 style rifle to the Capitol, where police officers spoke with him outside. He also had a collapsible police-style baton.
Details: The rifle was seized for safekeeping, and the dog was turned over to animal control.
- The man was taken into custody for psychiatric evaluation, Warrick said.
- The governor's office does not comment on threats to Evers' security, Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson, said.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.