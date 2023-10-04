Watch a new workplace romance thriller, discover a new network drama about missing person investigators or get reacquainted with the adventures of Thor's half-brother and nemesis.

Here's what's new on streaming this weekend.

"Fair Play," available Friday on Netflix

The intrigue: Director and writer Chloe Domont makes her feature film debut with this intense thriller about a young couple who work side by side in the same financial firm. An unexpected promotion at the office changes the dynamic of the relationship and we watch tensions build to a shocking boiling point.

Quick takes: It's fascinating to watch these characters unravel during the nearly two-hour runtime.

What they're saying: "With this film, I wanted to show how much power these ingrained gender dynamics still have over us, whether or not we'd like to admit it," Dumont said about why this movie is relevant now.

"Loki," available now on Disney+

What's happening: It's the second season of this series about one of the Avengers' greatest enemies. We follow the God of Mischief and Mobius (Owen Wilson), who have to navigate the chaotic multiverse to reunite with Sylvie, avoid Judge Renslayer and save time and reality.

The intrigue: There's some controversy surrounding a member of the cast this season. Jonathan Majors, who will appear as different variations of Kang the Conqueror, has a pending misdemeanor assault case for an incident involving his former partner.

"Found," available now on Peacock

What's happening: Shanola Hampton ("Shameless") is the star and producer of this new NBC drama about a private investigative firm whose mission is to find missing people from underrepresented communities.

The intrigue: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who was Zack Morris in "Saved by the Bell," plays a key character in this series. We won't spoil it, but it's unsettling.

Quick takes: This well-written series focuses on a disturbing and heartbreaking societal issue with nuance, intelligence and empathy.

"Beckham" on Netflix

Oscar-winning director Fisher Stevens ("The Cove," "Palmer") uses candid interviews with David Beckham, his wife Victoria and a host of his friends, family and colleagues to paint a picture of the soccer star's polarizing life and career. Available now.

"The Mill" on Hulu

Comedian Lil Rel Howery ("Get Out") stars in this sci-fi thriller about a businessman who's imprisoned and forced to push a grist mill for hours each day to survive. Available Monday.

"Bargain" on Paramount+

This six-part Korean dystopian thriller series — based on a 2015 award-winning short film of the same name — follows investigators pursuing an organ-trafficking tip at a remote hotel. When the area is struck by a devastating earthquake, the cops, traffickers, buyers and victims are all stuck inside the collapsing building and must find a way out. Available now.

"Totally Killer" on Prime Video

Olivia Holt ("Cruel Summer") and Kiernan Shipka ("Wildflower") co-star as mother and daughter in this lighthearted "Back to the Future" meets "Halloween" slasher flick. Available Thursday.

This prequel uncovers the origin behind the mysterious burial ground at the center of the 2019 film "Pet Sematary," based on Stephen King's classic novel of the same name. Available Friday.

This documentary about former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson uses unseen home videos and footage from his time with the band to tell the story of his journey to becoming a record-breaking solo artist. Available now.

"Our Flag Means Death" on Max