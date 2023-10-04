The shortest serving House speakers in U.S. history

Data: U.S. House of Representatives; Chart: Axios Visuals

The House's ousting of Kevin McCarthy from the speakership on Tuesday put the California Republican in historic company.

Why it matters: McCarthy's 270-day tenure in the leadership role is the third shortest in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.

McCarthy's was also the shortest speakership in well over a century.

The big picture: The shortest tenured speaker was Theodore Pomeroy, who served in the role for a single day, on the last day of the 40th Congress in 1869.

Michael Kerr, who held the title for 258 days starting in 1875 until his death in 1876, had the second shortest tenure.

Zoom out: McCarthy's predecessor — Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — served 2,918 days as speaker.