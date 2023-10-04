2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
The shortest serving House speakers in U.S. history
The House's ousting of Kevin McCarthy from the speakership on Tuesday put the California Republican in historic company.
Why it matters: McCarthy's 270-day tenure in the leadership role is the third shortest in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.
- McCarthy's was also the shortest speakership in well over a century.
The big picture: The shortest tenured speaker was Theodore Pomeroy, who served in the role for a single day, on the last day of the 40th Congress in 1869.
- Michael Kerr, who held the title for 258 days starting in 1875 until his death in 1876, had the second shortest tenure.
Zoom out: McCarthy's predecessor — Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — served 2,918 days as speaker.