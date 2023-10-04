Fed's Bostic on the long-term rates surge

It's been an eventful 36 hours for the bond market.

Driving the news: Longer-term U.S. interest rates spiked Tuesday as a report showed a surprisingly high number of job openings and the House of Representatives removed Speaker Kevin McCarthy, adding to the sense that further government dysfunction is inevitable.

Wednesday morning, the rate on the 30-year Treasury note breached 5% for the first time in 16 years. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached a new two-decade high of 7.72% Tuesday, per Mortgage News Daily.

But rates are down slightly Wednesday, after payroll processor ADP said private employers added only 89,000 jobs last month.

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Between the lines: It appears markets are on a hair-trigger for evidence of whether the economy is still going gangbusters (as the job openings Tuesday implied) or slowing down (as the ADP number did Wednesday).

It makes the stakes for Friday's September jobs report all the higher.

What they're saying: On Tuesday, we asked Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic about the rise in long-term rates on a conference call with reporters. He noted that longer-term yields "haven't been acting in a typical historic pattern."