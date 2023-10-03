Data: YCharts; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Breaking up isn't what it used to be. Kellogg did it Monday — to a resounding raspberry from the market.

Why it matters: If most mergers destroy value, then it perhaps stands to reason that most demergers will create value. In this case, however, some $1.3 billion was vaporized in a single day's trading.

By the numbers: As of the market close on Friday, Kellogg was worth $20.4 billion. By the time trading closed on Monday, it had become two separate companies worth $19.1 billion combined.

Flashback: On June 21, 2022, the market cheered Kellogg's announcement that it intended to split into three as-yet unnamed companies — "Global Snacking Co.," "North America Cereal Co.," and "Plant Co."

That day, Kellogg shares spiked by 10% at the open to trade at $71 each — representing a market value of $24.3 billion.

Anyone who excitedly bought 100 shares of Kellogg in June 2022 for $71 — a $7,100 investment — would today own 125 shares in two different companies worth a total of $5,585.

Our thought bubble: Three main things happened between June 2022 and today.

The first is the rise of Ozempic and similar drugs that reduce demand for snacks. Novo Nordisk's gain may be Kellogg's loss.

The second is that Kellogg decided on a name for its "Global Snacking Co.," and instead of just calling it "Global Snacking Co.," which would have been an amazing name for a company, decided to call it Kellanova.

Finally, Kellogg decided not to spin off its plant-based foods business and stopped making its fake meat, which was sold under the equally atrocious brand name of Incogmeato.

The bottom line: If you name your newco something silly like Kellanova or Kyndryl, don't be surprised if it underperforms.