An apparent cyberattack on a major building automation systems manufacturer is gathering national attention after reports that it may have compromised some data belonging to the Department of Homeland Security.

Driving the news: CNN reported Monday that DHS is investigating whether a reported ransomware attack targeting Johnson Controls International affected sensitive physical security information, including building floor plans.

Johnson Controls has not yet determined the full extent of the incident, saying in a statement only that the company is continuing "to assess what information was impacted" and is "executing our incident management and protection plan."

Why it matters: Government contractors are a ripe target for cyberattacks, and the Biden administration has made it a priority to apply tougher cybersecurity rules to any business working with the government.

Details: Johnson Controls has been responding to a reported ransomware attack for at least a week, according to BleepingComputer.

The company manufactures security equipment, industrial control systems, fire safety equipment and other physical security devices.

Customers have included international aerospace manufacturers, universities and medical facilities.

What they're saying: Johnson Controls hasn't shared any additional details about the incident besides what it told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a brief statement in a public 8-K filing Wednesday.

The filing says the company has "experienced disruptions in portions of its internal information technology infrastructure and applications resulting from a cybersecurity incident."

The intrigue: No ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for the reported attack yet — suggesting that if this is a ransomware incident, the company could still be in negotiations over whether to pay a ransom to unlock its systems.

Between the lines: Johnson Controls is far from the first government contractor to face a cyberattack or espionage campaign.