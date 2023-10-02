21 mins ago - Technology
School app overload haunts parents
Parents are overwhelmed by a surge of apps to keep track of their kids' education.
The big picture: The number of education apps dramatically increased during the pandemic, which forced families to transform their homes into digital classrooms.
Zoom out: The pandemic forced families and educators to adapt to a changing educational landscape.
- With students sheltering in place, homes were transformed into digital classrooms.
By the numbers: Since the return to in-person instruction, the number of ed-tech products has continued to increase.
- The Department of Education granted $189.5 billion in relief funds to help school districts meet the challenges of the pandemic.
- 92% of local education agencies used these funds to purchase hardware, software, connectivity and related tech solutions.
Yes, but: Relief funds are set to expire in September 2024. Education agencies must consider whether pre-COVID school budgets can support the tech adopted during the pandemic.