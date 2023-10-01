Duchess of York's former assistant found dead in Dallas

Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, (left) and Jenean Chapman (right) in New York in 2003. Photo: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

The former assistant to the Duchess of York was found dead in a Dallas apartment last week and the medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide, according to Dallas police.

A suspect was taken into custody in Austin by University of Texas police and charged with murder.

The big picture: Dallas police were called on Sept. 25 after neighbors smelled an odor coming from the downtown Dallas apartment, per WFAA. They found 46-year-old Jenean Chapman dead.

The man arrested, 48-year-old James Patrick, was married to Chapman for a few months, according to NBC News. Chapman's family said her relationship with Patrick was "rocky."

Royal connection: Chapman worked as Sarah Ferguson's personal assistant from 2001-2005, where she compiled briefings and handled travel needs, per the BBC.

Ferguson married Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's third child, in 1986. They legally separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but are close friends and still live together.

Chapman moved to Dallas about five months ago for a new job, her family told NBC5.

What they're saying: "We're just in shock, and we're trying to gather ourselves and collect all the missing pieces of information," Crystal Marshall, one of Chapman's three sisters, told NBC.

"I am shocked and saddened," Ferguson wrote on Instagram Friday. "Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends."

What's next: Patrick will be charged with murder in Dallas County.