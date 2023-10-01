Duchess of York's former assistant found dead in Dallas
The former assistant to the Duchess of York was found dead in a Dallas apartment last week and the medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide, according to Dallas police.
- A suspect was taken into custody in Austin by University of Texas police and charged with murder.
The big picture: Dallas police were called on Sept. 25 after neighbors smelled an odor coming from the downtown Dallas apartment, per WFAA. They found 46-year-old Jenean Chapman dead.
- The man arrested, 48-year-old James Patrick, was married to Chapman for a few months, according to NBC News. Chapman's family said her relationship with Patrick was "rocky."
Royal connection: Chapman worked as Sarah Ferguson's personal assistant from 2001-2005, where she compiled briefings and handled travel needs, per the BBC.
- Ferguson married Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's third child, in 1986. They legally separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but are close friends and still live together.
- Chapman moved to Dallas about five months ago for a new job, her family told NBC5.
What they're saying: "We're just in shock, and we're trying to gather ourselves and collect all the missing pieces of information," Crystal Marshall, one of Chapman's three sisters, told NBC.
- "I am shocked and saddened," Ferguson wrote on Instagram Friday. "Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends."
What's next: Patrick will be charged with murder in Dallas County.
- Chapman's family set up a GoFundMe account to help transport her body to New York and pay for legal fees.