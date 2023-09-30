How the Supreme Court could grant $271 billion in tax relief

Data: ITEP; Chart: Axios Visuals

A court case on this term's Supreme Court docket could end up granting 400 of America's largest corporations some $271 billion in tax relief, per new calculations from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Why it matters: The argument being made by the plaintiffs, an American family with minority shares in an Indian farming firm, is that taxing multiple years of accrued income is unconstitutional.