1 hour ago - Energy & Environment
Get ready for winter: The first frost is coming
Fall just started last week. But in some parts of the country, the first frost is right around the corner.
The big picture: Median first fall frosts can be as early as July and as late as January, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
- Seneca, Oregon, had the earliest 32-degree frost on July 7.
- Many Florida cities such as Jacksonville, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale don't see frost until Jan. 1.
Between the lines: The agriculture sector depends on these dates to protect crops and plants that are sensitive to weather patterns.
- It can affect food sources for wildlife and change their habits.