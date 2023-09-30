Get ready for winter: The first frost is coming

Source: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Fall just started last week. But in some parts of the country, the first frost is right around the corner.

The big picture: Median first fall frosts can be as early as July and as late as January, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

Seneca, Oregon, had the earliest 32-degree frost on July 7.

Many Florida cities such as Jacksonville, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale don't see frost until Jan. 1.

Between the lines: The agriculture sector depends on these dates to protect crops and plants that are sensitive to weather patterns.