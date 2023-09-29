"Life-threatening" flooding hits New York City metro area, stalling travel

A man pushes a car through flooded streets in the Red Hook neighborhood on Friday in Brooklyn. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

An extended period of torrential rainfall is leading to severe flooding across New York City, from New Jersey through all five boroughs and extending northeast into Connecticut.

Threat level: Three to six inches of rain have fallen in the region as of Friday afternoon, with pictures on social media showing cars flooded up to the tops of their windows, roadways converted to lakes, and water pouring into basement apartments.

The National Weather Service is warning residents that with more rain on the way, flood damage could be "considerable," noting the high water is "life-threatening" and emphasizing the need to avoid flooded roadways.

"Stay away or be swept away," read a NWS warning for much of the city issued during the late morning on Friday.

The latest: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) issued a state of emergency in response to the flooding for New York City, Long Island and in the Hudson Valley. She called it a "life-threatening rainfall event.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) urged New Yorkers to shelter in place.

"I want to say to all New Yorkers, this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution,"" he said at a press conference. "If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now. Some of our subways are flooded and it's extremely difficult to move around the city."

According to storm reports relayed to the NWS, the fuel tank farm at LaGuardia Airport was shut down due to flooding, and the airport access road is impassible as well. The airport's Terminal A was also severely flooded, per a photo on social media.

Every subway line in the city is subject to delays or suspensions due to flooding.

Of note: Central Park has picked up about 5 inches of rain, for its wettest day since the disastrous remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the city, killing more than 40 people. Parts of Brooklyn have seen more than 6 inches, with about 4.73 inches falling at JFK Airport.

The flooding problems aren't being caused by the rainfall totals so much as the rainfall rates, with 2 inches per hour observed at times.

The Bronx River at the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx has also entered major flood stage, which will impact surrounding areas.

Context: The heavy rains are the result of leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Idalia, a low-level air flow moving from southeast to northwest, as well as abundant support for rising air in the mid-and-upper levels of the atmosphere.

Computer models had clearly shown the potential for extremely heavy rains between 12 to 24 hours in advance, including the likelihood for the heavies rains to focus on the Acela corridor between Philadelphia and New Haven, Connecticut.

Heavy precipitation events have become more frequent and severe in many parts of the world due to human-caused global warming, since as ocean and air temperatures increase, the air can hold higher amounts of water vapor.

Storms can then convert this water vapor into heavy precipitation.

Much of New York City's infrastructure was built for the climate of the past, which no longer exists due to human-caused climate change.

What's next: Additional rainfall of up to six inches of rain are likely from the New York City region northward into western Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

"Flash flooding is likely to continue across the region, with areas of major flash flooding," the NWS stated.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.