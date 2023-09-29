DIY tips for painting your front door

Experts are rolling out their picks for 2024 colors of the year, from breezy blues to moody greens.

Why it matters: Paint is one of the most accessible ways to transform your home.

Zoom in: One easy way to boost curb appeal is to paint your front door. We asked David Underwood, associate technical project manager at Benjamin Moore, for a few DIY tips.

Clean the surface to ensure paint adheres.

Sand with 100-150 grit sandpaper or a sanding block to remove any gloss from the previous coat. Don't forget the sides, top and bottom of the door too.

You can keep the door on its hinges if you're using a paint brush or roller, but if you use spray paint you'll want to remove it in case of overspray.

Be smart: To find the right color, tape paint samples to your door and view them at different times of day. Lighting has a huge impact on color, says Hannah Yeo, color marketing and development manager at Benjamin Moore.

Go deeper: What colors experts say will have a moment in 2024 (Better Homes & Gardens)