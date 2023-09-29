1 hour ago - Economy & Business
DIY tips for painting your front door
Experts are rolling out their picks for 2024 colors of the year, from breezy blues to moody greens.
Why it matters: Paint is one of the most accessible ways to transform your home.
Zoom in: One easy way to boost curb appeal is to paint your front door. We asked David Underwood, associate technical project manager at Benjamin Moore, for a few DIY tips.
- Clean the surface to ensure paint adheres.
- Sand with 100-150 grit sandpaper or a sanding block to remove any gloss from the previous coat. Don't forget the sides, top and bottom of the door too.
- You can keep the door on its hinges if you're using a paint brush or roller, but if you use spray paint you'll want to remove it in case of overspray.
Be smart: To find the right color, tape paint samples to your door and view them at different times of day. Lighting has a huge impact on color, says Hannah Yeo, color marketing and development manager at Benjamin Moore.
