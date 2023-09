Share on email (opens in new window)

On October 4, Axios business and technology reporter Kia Kokalitcheva will host a virtual event looking at the predictions, trends and expectations shaping the landscape for M&A heading into 2024, featuring Leerink Partners senior managing director for healthcare mergers & acquisitions Jed Brody & more.

Additional speakers to be announced.

Register to join us virtually here.