New women's volleyball league raises $35 million

League One Volleyball, a U.S. youth volleyball group that will launch a women's pro league next year, raised $35 million in Series B funding led by Left Lane Capital.

Why it matters: Women's volleyball is having a moment, as evidenced by the 92,000 fans who showed up last month to watch Nebraska take on Omaha.

It's also competitive at a corporate level, as two other pro leagues are launching with their own VC funding.

Other investors include Ares Management, Lindsey Vonn, Candace Parker, Jordyn Poulter, Amy Schumer, Amy Griffin, Linda Henry, Jayson Tatum, Chelsea Handler and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Boardroom Sports Holdings.

Details: The pro league will launch after next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, with initial clubs to be located in Atlanta, Houston, Madison, Wisconsin, Omaha, Nebraska, and Salt Lake City.

The bottom line: LOV hopes to differentiate itself from other pro sports upstarts by employing a bottom-up approach that will leverages its 1,100 youth club teams across 21 states.