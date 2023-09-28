Check out a new series from "The Boys" universe, watch Wes Anderson's new short film or catch up on tea with Kim and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Here's what's new on streaming this weekend.

"Gen V," available Friday on Prime Video

What's happening: Set in "The Boys" universe, this new series centers around Godolkin University, a school for super-powered pupils. In season one, a group of students led by Marie (Jaz Sinclair) band together to take down the culprits behind a sinister plot that may threaten the lives of all supes.

The intrigue: The cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick as Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy, and Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles) also makes a cameo.

Quick takes: As a viewer who hadn't seen "The Boys" before, I can say this series stands on its own with a well-paced plot and an interesting cast. The main characters, although super-powered, feel relatable and easy to root for.

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," available now on Netflix

What's happening: Wes Anderson directs this 39-minute film based on a Roald Dahl story about a wealthy man who uses the skill of seeing without his eyes to cheat while gambling.

The intrigue: This is Anderson's second adaption of a Dahl book. The director brought "Fantastic Mr. Fox" to the screen in 2009 with a star-studded voice cast and it received two Oscar nominations.

Quick takes: Wes Anderson's patented bright solid colors, symmetry and subtle humor create a fun, engaging setting for this almost-believable tale.

"The Kardashians," available now on Hulu

What's happening: The Kardashian-Jenner family's reality show is back for a fourth season. Viewers can expect a deeper dive into the ongoing tension between Kim and Kourtney, Khloe's struggles with health challenges and co-parenting, Kourtney's pregnancy journey and Kendall and Kylie's new relationships. Available now.

"Flora and Son" on Apple TV+

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in this drama about a single mother and her troubled son who try to find common ground through music. Available Friday.

"Castlevania: Nocturne" on Netflix

This new anime series, the next installment of the "Castlevania" universe, takes place during the French Revolution. Vampire hunter Richter Belmont must stop the French aristocracy, whose allies want to enslave humanity with an army of vampires. Available now.

"Starstruck" on Max

In the third season of this British rom-com, Jessie is back on the market two years after her breakup from movie star Tom. As the days get closer to Tom's wedding, both parties deal with unresolved feelings and Jessie is confronted with the fact that her friends' lives are moving into new stages. Available now.

"Love in Fairhope" on Hulu

Reese Witherspoon is an executive producer of this unscripted series about five women trying to find love in Fairhope, Alabama. Available now.

"Interrupting Chicken" on Apple TV+

This children's series about an eager young chicken who likes to interrupt story time with her own plot twists returns for a second season. Available Friday.

"Appendage" on Hulu