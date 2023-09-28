Communicator Spotlight: Becky Sosnov, global head of communications at Notion

As global head of communications for Notion, Becky Sosnov is tasked with helping the next generation of workers get organized by sharing everything the project management platform has to offer.

Why it matters: Sosnov has a track record of supporting founder-led companies and helping them shape their story from idea to IPO.

🗣 What she's saying: "As a comms professional, your role is really tied to the principal and their story. There are so many interesting companies out there, some doing similar things, so for me, I really have to believe in the founder, their mission and their vision."

📍How she got here: She got her start working for public relations agency DKC, in which clients like Airbnb introduced her to the world of tech PR.

From there, she joined LaunchSquad, an agency known for launching companies out of stealth mode.

She then took on in-house roles at TaskRabbit and DoorDash, where she was the first communications hire and helped build out the function.

in-house roles at TaskRabbit and DoorDash, where she was the first communications hire and helped build out the function. "I got to DoorDash between Series C and D — so I got to announce Series D, which was pivotal for the company. ... That's when Sequoia, GIC and SoftBank came in, and it was my first big experience of using a moment to really leverage the whole world's attention. It highlighted the true purpose of corporate comms, positioning and narrative building."

🎩 Zoom in: "I love the startup culture because it's scrappy and your roles aren't so clearly defined — you can wear a lot of hats and advise on monumental points in a company's lifecycle," says Sosnov.

🏗 How it's structured: She reports into the chief marketing officer and oversees a small team responsible for influencer marketing, social media and global communications.

"It's a product-led, community centric company.... People have very emotional connections to Notion and we define comms as anything we do that's external — so however we engage with the community of users."

Trend watch: Meeting young audiences where they are, while staying authentic to your brand.

"Notion content just surpassed 1 billion views on TikTok, and we have found that Gen Zers love Notion. There's a lot for companies to learn from this demographic. ... You can't just sell them an ad or a perfectly crafted message, and there's something to be said for how Notion has broken through so organically."

👀 Who she's watching: Comms pros like Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean of DoorDash, Roberta Thomson of Hasbro, Shahed Larson of Coatue Management and Natalie Miyake of Sequoia Capital.

🍽 Content plate: She listens to podcasts like "The Daily Stoic" and "NPR Up First," binges Bravo — "The Real Housewives of New York" is a current favorite — and is reading "Oh Crap Potty Training" in preparation for potty training her 2-year-old daughter.

🧠 Best advice came from DoorDash CEO Tony Xu who told her, "The moment you start to get too comfortable, it's time for a change."

"I can tell you confidently, I'm still uncomfortable and learning something new every day at Notion— and it's been a year, so we'll see what this next year brings."

