Charted: Medical claims related to opioid dependence

Data: FAIR Health; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Private insurers saw the percentage of medical claims stemming from opioid dependence fall slightly from 2018 to 2022 in the United States, according to data released by FAIR Health.

The big picture: Opioid use and dependence accounted for about two-tenths of 1% of total claims in 2022, compared to one-quarter of 1% in 2018.

Reality check: Opioid use disorder affects 3 million Americans, and in several states, the percentage of claims related to opioid dependence increased over the years studied.

Details: Rhode Island sat at No. 1 with 0.67% of medical claim lines connected with procedures related to opioid use and dependence in 2022, according to FAIR Health.

Washington, D.C., Hawai'i, Nebraska and South Dakota each had just 0.04% of claims relating to opioid dependence.

By the numbers: Nationally, more than 21% of claim lines for procedures related to opioid use and dependence came from methadone claims.

Drug testing with chemistry analyzers was the second-most-used code related to opioid dependence, making up 8.1% of claim lines.

What's next: FAIR Health said it anticipates updating the data every six months.