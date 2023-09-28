Share on email (opens in new window)

Nearly 200 AI-related bills have been introduced nationwide in state legislatures so far in 2023 — a more than four-fold increase compared to 2022.

Legislators in 31 states have introduced at least 191 bills focused on artificial intelligence, per analysis from software industry alliance BSA — but only 14 became law.

Why it matters: The numbers indicate states are beating DC in the AI regulation race, with BSA expecting to see a wave of proposed legislation become law in 2024.

California state legislators are among the most prolific drafters, and their legislation often serves as a basis for legislation in other states.

The intrigue: Many state legislators take inspiration from Europe or California when it comes to proposing tech regulation — most famously on digital privacy — and the pattern appears to hold for AI.

There is a strong overlap between legislators focused on privacy and AI.

What's happening: Much of the action is concentrated in a few Democrat-controlled states.

Deepfakes bills are the most popular theme, and the most likely to be passed: Of 37 bills, 6 were passed.

Many of the bills focus on how state governments will use AI.

Municipal and county level administrations are also active — usually focused on workplace use of AI — including in Boston, Miami, New York City, San Jose, and Seattle.

Legislators in California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, are now considering impact assessments to mitigate the risks of certain types of AI.

What's next: Draft legislation often spurs non-elected officials into action.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an AI executive order earlier this month, and the state's Privacy Protection Agency and Civil Rights Agency plan to issue rules for automated decision-making systems.

BSA expects Connecticut to be a center of 2024 activity. Connecticut State Senator James Maroney has created an AI-focused national network of around 60 state legislators,

What they're saying: More draft AI legislation means more state-level AI lobbying.