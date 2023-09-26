FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel just announced plans to restore net neutrality rules previously reversed during the Trump administration.

If approved, the net neutrality rules would place providers under the same classification as phone companies, allowing the FCC to treat the internet as an essential service subject to greater regulation.

Why it matters: Proponents of the rules say they're necessary to ensure that information flows freely and consumers continue having access to an open and free internet, as well as to defend national security and advance public safety.

Reality check: Fights over net neutrality go back to the 1990s and this fight will likely be no different. The vote will follow a draft of the proposed rules, public feedback, likely lots of lobbying and lawsuits.

The FCC's rules aim to prevent internet companies from slowing down service, blocking content or showing preferential treatment to websites that pay by, for example, increasing speeds.

What they're saying: Representatives from the broadband industry are skeptical of the FCC's plans.

"The Chairwoman's proposal would hamper the development of the Internet at a time when consumers need it most. Proponents of utility-style regulation of the Internet have been proven wrong by history....The FCC should reject the proposal," Information and Technology Innovation Foundation director of broadband and spectrum policy Joe Kane said in a statement.

Of note: Some states like California already have net neutrality rules, and the agency's move is an effort to replace what they call a patchwork of rules with one strong federal standard.

Flashback: On June 1, 2014, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver aired a segment on net neutrality, which crashed the FCC website and was the first time the comedian became known for explaining complicated tech topics to a wide audience.

What's next: The agency on Oct. 19 will vote on whether to advance the draft rules.