59 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden's dog Commander keeps biting people
President Biden's dog Commander bit a Secret Service agent at the White House on Monday.
Driving the news: The incident occurred when a Uniformed Division police officer came into contact with the 2-year-old German shepherd around 8 p.m., Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Axios in an email.
- The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex, Guglielmi said.
Of note: Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents, CNN reports.
- One such incident in November 2022 left an officer hospitalized after being bitten on the arms and thighs.
