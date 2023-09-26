Skip to main content
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's dog Commander keeps biting people

Sareen Habeshian

Commander, President Biden's German shepherd, is pictured on Nov. 21, 2022. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Biden's dog Commander bit a Secret Service agent at the White House on Monday.

Driving the news: The incident occurred when a Uniformed Division police officer came into contact with the 2-year-old German shepherd around 8 p.m., Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Axios in an email.

  • The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex, Guglielmi said.

Of note: Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents, CNN reports.

  • One such incident in November 2022 left an officer hospitalized after being bitten on the arms and thighs.

