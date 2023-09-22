GGV Capital, a 23-year-old VC firm whose investments have included Airbnb and TikTok owner ByteDance, is spinning off its China operations because of rising geopolitical tensions.

Why it matters: Other than Sequoia Capital, which recently made a similar move, no Silicon Valley venture firm has been more associated with China than has been GGV.

Details: Unlike Sequoia, however, GGV has never raised geography-specific funds. That could make the decoupling more complicated.

Word is that GGV won't make management changes to its existing funds, including its $1.5 billion eighth flagship vehicle, but doesn't plan to add any new Chinese portfolio companies.

GGV had been in market with new funds, per SEC and state pension fund disclosures, and it's unclear what happens to that process.

The firm says its split will be completed by Q1 2024, although its China team and offices have already been removed from its website.

GGV's non-China team will continue investing in foreign geographies like Israel, Singapore, India, and Latin America.

The bottom line: GGV is heeding the recent words of Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek: "We won't invest in areas that are in the crosshairs of US-China tensions. We'll prefer to invest in companies that have access to large domestic markets."