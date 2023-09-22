Venture capital firm GGV is splitting off its Chinese business
GGV Capital, a 23-year-old VC firm whose investments have included Airbnb and TikTok owner ByteDance, is spinning off its China operations because of rising geopolitical tensions.
Why it matters: Other than Sequoia Capital, which recently made a similar move, no Silicon Valley venture firm has been more associated with China than has been GGV.
Details: Unlike Sequoia, however, GGV has never raised geography-specific funds. That could make the decoupling more complicated.
- Word is that GGV won't make management changes to its existing funds, including its $1.5 billion eighth flagship vehicle, but doesn't plan to add any new Chinese portfolio companies.
- GGV had been in market with new funds, per SEC and state pension fund disclosures, and it's unclear what happens to that process.
- The firm says its split will be completed by Q1 2024, although its China team and offices have already been removed from its website.
- GGV's non-China team will continue investing in foreign geographies like Israel, Singapore, India, and Latin America.
The bottom line: GGV is heeding the recent words of Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek: "We won't invest in areas that are in the crosshairs of US-China tensions. We'll prefer to invest in companies that have access to large domestic markets."
- As a side note, Singapore-based GGV partner Jenny Lee, who will be part of the spinoff, sits on Temasek's board.