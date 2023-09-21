Skip to main content
Energy & Environment

All U.S. national parks to offer free entrance Saturday

Sareen Habeshian

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

All national parks will waive admissions fees on Saturday, making 84 million acres of nature more accessible to the public.

Why it matters: National Public Lands Day is one of five days when the National Park Service offers free entrance.

  • National park entrance fees will also be waived on Veterans Day.
  • Fees will still be in place for overnight camping, cabin rentals, transportation, group day use and use of special areas.

Zoom in: 109 national parks typically charge an entrance fee, including some of the most popular Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

  • There were 312 million recreational visits to national parks last year, up 15 million visits (5%) from 2021, per the service.

