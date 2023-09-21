Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

All national parks will waive admissions fees on Saturday, making 84 million acres of nature more accessible to the public.

Why it matters: National Public Lands Day is one of five days when the National Park Service offers free entrance.

National park entrance fees will also be waived on Veterans Day.

Fees will still be in place for overnight camping, cabin rentals, transportation, group day use and use of special areas.

Zoom in: 109 national parks typically charge an entrance fee, including some of the most popular Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

There were 312 million recreational visits to national parks last year, up 15 million visits (5%) from 2021, per the service.

Go deeper: When and where to see peak fall foliage