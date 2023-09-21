FTC sues private equity firm Welsh Carson for medical price-fixing

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed suit against private equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), accusing it of suppressing competition and driving up prices for anesthesiology services in Texas.

Why it matters: This could be the tip of an antitrust spear aimed at private equity, after decades of avoidance.

Backstory: WCAS in 2012 announced the formation of U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP), a platform that would acquire anesthesia services groups.

Today it reports having over 700 facility partners in eight states that serve over two million patients annually,

Much of its focus has been on Texas, which USAP breaks out into four separate regions on its website.

Lawsuit: The FTC alleges that WCAS and USAP were involved in a "multi-year anticompetitive scheme" that hurt patient pocketbooks for the sake of profits.

Specifically, it claims that WCAS and USAP first bought up "nearly every large anesthesia practice in Texas," in order to form a dominant provider, and then forged price-setting agreements with providers that had remained independent.

It also accuses the defendants of "striking a deal" to keep a major competitor out of Texas.

The FTC doesn't allege wrongdoing by WCAS or USAP in markets outside of Texas.

The bottom line: Rollups are a very common private equity strategy, particularly in health care.