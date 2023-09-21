Skip to main content
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

FTC sues private equity firm Welsh Carson for medical price-fixing

Dan Primack
Illustration of a gavel hovering over a block with an image of a red cross.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed suit against private equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), accusing it of suppressing competition and driving up prices for anesthesiology services in Texas.

Why it matters: This could be the tip of an antitrust spear aimed at private equity, after decades of avoidance.

Backstory: WCAS in 2012 announced the formation of U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP), a platform that would acquire anesthesia services groups.

  • Today it reports having over 700 facility partners in eight states that serve over two million patients annually,
  • Much of its focus has been on Texas, which USAP breaks out into four separate regions on its website.

Lawsuit: The FTC alleges that WCAS and USAP were involved in a "multi-year anticompetitive scheme" that hurt patient pocketbooks for the sake of profits.

  • Specifically, it claims that WCAS and USAP first bought up "nearly every large anesthesia practice in Texas," in order to form a dominant provider, and then forged price-setting agreements with providers that had remained independent.
  • It also accuses the defendants of "striking a deal" to keep a major competitor out of Texas.
  • The FTC doesn't allege wrongdoing by WCAS or USAP in markets outside of Texas.

The bottom line: Rollups are a very common private equity strategy, particularly in health care.

  • The FTC previously went after a rollup in the veterinary care space, but it was settled and never litigated.
  • If the FTC is successful on this new case, it could create a blueprint for future actions.
