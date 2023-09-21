Daniel Roberts is head of communications for BrightDrop, the General Motors subsidiary that is developing electric-powered delivery vehicles used by companies like FedEx and Walmart.

Why it matters: Roberts is responsible for explaining how a 115-year-old automaker is using EV delivery fleets and software to combat climate change.

"The first year [at BrightDrop] was about explaining our existence and building the brand, the second year was about building credibility, and now as we shift into year three, we are focused on maintaining and enhancing reputation," Roberts told Axios.

🗣 What he's saying: "I love tech storytelling. I love the innovative culture ... You're able to move fast, challenge norms and quickly course correct, and that is what we're able to do at BrightDrop."

"Our underlying mission is to fight climate change, so I'm telling the world every day how we are helping to have a lasting impact on the planet."

📍How he got here: Roberts interned in first lady Michelle Obama's office before accepting a job as a legislative correspondent in Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings' office while still in school at Ole Miss.

"It was a little nontraditional to start a job before receiving my diploma, but Rep. Cummings said he would give me the role under the condition that I promised to graduate."

Roberts later returned to the White House for a full-time position before jumping into PR, policy and crisis comms roles at Viacom, Lyft, Meta and GM.

In 2021, Roberts jumped over to the BrightDrop side of the house, where he supports the CEO and oversees a small team that manages both internal and external communications for the organization.

🔎 Biggest misconception about comms: "People sometimes think that our job is simply to write social posts, draft emails or help with presentations ... they don't realize the strategy behind all of it. They think that we just make things look and sound pretty."

👀 Who he's watching: He looks up to communicators like Damon Jones of Procter & Gamble, and he's paying attention to how brands like Nike and Netflix "strategically find a way to resonate with different ages, different income brackets and different ethnicities, all while naturally inserting themselves into culture."

🏕 De-stress routine: Roberts exercises every day. You can catch him at Barry's Bootcamp twice a week, and on the weekends, he's enjoying the great outdoors.

"My partner and I love staying active, so we're always looking for a hiking or 'glamping' trips."

🍽 Content plate: Recently read "Smart Brevity" and currently watching "The Morning Show" and "Hijack" on Apple+.

🧠 Best advice comes from the late Vernon Simms, former chief of staff to Cummings and Roberts' first boss:

"He told me, your success is measured on a day to day basis — so always bring your A game. And that was his way of saying that each day you start with a new slate, and with this new slate, you have a new opportunity to prove yourself all over again. So literally every single day put the pedal to the metal, and that is something that I live by to this day."

