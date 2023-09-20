Medical devices a bright spot as demand for lab space shrinks

Data: JLL's Life Sciences Industry and Real Estate Perspective; Chart: Axios Visuals

Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and San Francisco are among the U.S. hubs where medical device industries are thriving, according to a new report from commercial real estate firm JLL.

Why it matters: While life sciences more broadly have seen shrinking demand for lab space amid a slowdown in investment and hiring, medical devices and medical technologies have emerged as a bright spot, JLL's Life Sciences Industry and Real Estate Perspective shows.

The hubs identified by JLL, however, have high concentrations of talent not seen in traditional research and development hubs, as well as healthy investments with long-term growth prospects, the firm said.

By the numbers: Between 2018-2022, San Francisco Bay Area health care devices and supplies companies captured roughly $17.5 billion in venture capital funding.

The industry employed more than 29,000 people in the region in 2022, with leading firms that include Intuitive Surgical and Agilent Technologies.

Boston-based firms pulled in $3.3 billion in VC funding during that same window and employed over 40,000 last year. Leading firms were Boston Scientific, Abiomed and Hologic.

Minneapolis-St. Paul firms received $1.9 billion in VC funding, with leading companies including Medtronic, Boston Scientific and 3M.

Firms in California's Orange County netted about $1.1 billion in VC dollars, and Salt Lake City companies received $528 million.

What they're saying: "Medical device and testing companies represent a huge swath of the life sciences landscape in the U.S.," Mark Bruso, a JLL research director, said in a statement.

The annual report also for the first time highlighted biomanufacturing hubs, pointing to Greater Boston, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and the San Francisco Bay Area as U.S. leaders.

The big picture: There is a glut of life sciences real estate with soft demand for major lab spaces as companies face persisting concerns about volatility in the market, per the report.