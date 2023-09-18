U.S. stealth fighter jet goes missing after "mishap," military says

An F-35B Lightning II launches aboard the USS Essex in preparation for the F-35B's first combat strike on Sept. 27, 2018. Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Freeman/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The U.S. Marine Corps is asking for the public's help in locating an F-35B Lightning II jet after the pilot ejected during a "mishap."

Driving the news: Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina said Sunday that "emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35," worth upwards of $80 million.

"Based on the jet's last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," the air base said.

The pilot was in stable condition after being taken to a local medical center, the base said.

The intrigue: It's unclear what the "mishap" was or how, exactly, the stealth fighter went missing.