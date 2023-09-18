1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
U.S. stealth fighter jet goes missing after "mishap," military says
The U.S. Marine Corps is asking for the public's help in locating an F-35B Lightning II jet after the pilot ejected during a "mishap."
Driving the news: Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina said Sunday that "emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35," worth upwards of $80 million.
- "Based on the jet's last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," the air base said.
- The pilot was in stable condition after being taken to a local medical center, the base said.
The intrigue: It's unclear what the "mishap" was or how, exactly, the stealth fighter went missing.
- But Joint Base Charleston said it was working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to track down the jet — and asked anyone with information to call the base.
- "The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues," the base said.
- The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.