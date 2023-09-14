Megan Shattuck joins Diversified Search Group as global managing partner

Talent advisory firm Diversified Search Group (DSG) has named Megan Shattuck as global managing partner of its corporate business.

Why it matters: She's not just recruiting top communication and corporate affairs talent, she's also placing and advising their chief executives and board members.

Zoom in: Shattuck will lead DSG's global corporate business across executive search and consulting, board advisory and governance, corporate affairs, client development and more.

Catch up quick: She previously established and led Teneo's talent advisory business and was best known for helping executives and boards navigate governance and reputational management issues.

Prior to Teneo, she worked for search firm Korn Ferry and at CNN as a White House producer.

What she's saying: CEOs, founders and boards are increasingly involved in corporate affairs and chief communication officer searches.

"The CEO is one of the first people that I'm sitting down with to talk through what his or her priorities are and why this is an important hire for the company ... and if that conversation isn't there, it sometimes sends a signal on how the function is valued internally," says Shattuck.

What she's watching: "The best corporate affairs and CCO talent is able to work across functions, flow from internal to external seamlessly and bring a perspective that adds value and represents good judgment when there's a decision that may impact the reputation of the company."

"I like to see talent that's been tested in different environments and thrived," says Shattuck. "Whether it's a director or whether it's a head of corporate affairs, it really comes down to how you take what you learn along the way and apply it into the role that you're now in."

The bottom line: "Leadership teams have started to really [understand] how reputation equals business value and have dialed up the expectations of our leaders in corporate affairs."

