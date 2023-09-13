Skip to main content
56 mins ago - Energy & Environment

What's next for BP as CEO Looney leaves

Ben Geman
Illustration of oil pump pouring out an oil question mark

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

BP's next CEO faces a sticky wicket of pressures over climate change and oil investments.

Driving the news: Bernard Looney abruptly resigned Tuesday after disclosure of past relationships within the company and an ongoing probe.

  • Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss will be interim CEO.

Why it matters: Looney's successor will arrive at a critical moment for BP — and the industry more widely.

The big picture: Multinationals are calibrating how quickly to diversify, what tech to lean into and how much to invest in their core products.

  • BP, which under Looney set a 2050 "net zero" goal in 2020, recently scaled back oil production-cutting targets and boosted supply investments.
  • But the same February announcement also saw BP vow to boost low-carbon investments.

BP isn't alone in adjusting its posture. Shell has tapped the brakes on oil production cuts and signaled a more selective approach to renewables.

Yes, but: Chevron's making its deepest foray yet into "green" hydrogen, acquiring a majority stake in a big Utah project.

What they're saying: "Depending on the new CEO, BP could theoretically roll back its transition plans further," Morningstar analysts said, per Reuters.

  • "But if the board likes the current direction, regardless of the lagging stock price, they will likely bring in someone who keeps BP on the same path."

The bottom line: Big oil is juggling pressure to do more on climate, strong current fossil demand and an uncertain global energy transition trajectory.

  • Running an oil major is lucrative — and complicated.
Go deeper