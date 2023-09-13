What's next for BP as CEO Looney leaves
BP's next CEO faces a sticky wicket of pressures over climate change and oil investments.
Driving the news: Bernard Looney abruptly resigned Tuesday after disclosure of past relationships within the company and an ongoing probe.
- Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss will be interim CEO.
Why it matters: Looney's successor will arrive at a critical moment for BP — and the industry more widely.
The big picture: Multinationals are calibrating how quickly to diversify, what tech to lean into and how much to invest in their core products.
- BP, which under Looney set a 2050 "net zero" goal in 2020, recently scaled back oil production-cutting targets and boosted supply investments.
- But the same February announcement also saw BP vow to boost low-carbon investments.
BP isn't alone in adjusting its posture. Shell has tapped the brakes on oil production cuts and signaled a more selective approach to renewables.
Yes, but: Chevron's making its deepest foray yet into "green" hydrogen, acquiring a majority stake in a big Utah project.
What they're saying: "Depending on the new CEO, BP could theoretically roll back its transition plans further," Morningstar analysts said, per Reuters.
- "But if the board likes the current direction, regardless of the lagging stock price, they will likely bring in someone who keeps BP on the same path."
The bottom line: Big oil is juggling pressure to do more on climate, strong current fossil demand and an uncertain global energy transition trajectory.
- Running an oil major is lucrative — and complicated.