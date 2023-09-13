Share on email (opens in new window)

BP's next CEO faces a sticky wicket of pressures over climate change and oil investments.

Driving the news: Bernard Looney abruptly resigned Tuesday after disclosure of past relationships within the company and an ongoing probe.

Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss will be interim CEO.

Why it matters: Looney's successor will arrive at a critical moment for BP — and the industry more widely.

The big picture: Multinationals are calibrating how quickly to diversify, what tech to lean into and how much to invest in their core products.

BP, which under Looney set a 2050 "net zero" goal in 2020, recently scaled back oil production-cutting targets and boosted supply investments.

But the same February announcement also saw BP vow to boost low-carbon investments.

BP isn't alone in adjusting its posture. Shell has tapped the brakes on oil production cuts and signaled a more selective approach to renewables.

Yes, but: Chevron's making its deepest foray yet into "green" hydrogen, acquiring a majority stake in a big Utah project.

What they're saying: "Depending on the new CEO, BP could theoretically roll back its transition plans further," Morningstar analysts said, per Reuters.

"But if the board likes the current direction, regardless of the lagging stock price, they will likely bring in someone who keeps BP on the same path."

The bottom line: Big oil is juggling pressure to do more on climate, strong current fossil demand and an uncertain global energy transition trajectory.