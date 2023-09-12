Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

If analysts' forecasts are correct, August inflation data due Wednesday will be a "something-for-everybody" messaging mess.

Driving the news: The Consumer Price Index data, scheduled for release at 8:30am ET, is expected to show that headline inflation over the previous 12 months increased in August, to 3.6% from 3.2% in the 12 months ended in July.

Given the tendency of media organizations to emphasize those 12-month numbers, that implies some unwelcome headlines for the Biden administration. But according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, the anticipated details look better.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, is expected to have fallen on a year-on-year basis, to 4.3% from 4.7%. That would point toward the underlying inflation trend showing the progress the Fed and the White House want to see.

Yes, but: Both those numbers are less-than-helpful in understanding inflation's true trajectory because they are so affected by base effects — what happened to prices over the course of last summer rather than this one.