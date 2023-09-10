One startup that stood out during Y Combinator's recent Demo Day presentations was Infobot, an "AI generated news network."

Why it matters: Much ink has been spilled (including by this publication!) about the impact of artificial intelligence on the production of news content.

Or put another way: which jobs in the news business AI will eventually take.

First impressions: Infobot has an intuitive concept: use AI to synthesize publicly available information on topics like local government updates.

While human journalists can do more complex reporting and writing that involves unearthing non-public information and conducting interviews, AI systems can surely keep folks updated on the various bills passed and announcements from City Hall, for example.

The website lets users pick "channels" with specific topics like "San Francisco Board of Supervisors" or "European tech funding news," and even create their own.

What they're saying: "We're not replacing newspapers — our aim here is to expand the market for news by using AI to cover hyper niche topics," co-founder and CEO Justin Harvey tells Axios via email.

He adds that Infobot's service is very much in its early stages and the company continues to experiment, observe how users interact with it, and wants to thoughtfully evolve the product.

It plans to eventually generate revenue via subscriptions.

"Initially, most users came to us specifically for help tracking their investments (this was our original proof of concept)," he explains. "Today we serve a broader range of customers including startup founders, community leaders, business executives, etc."

The bottom line: AI-generated news content is coming.