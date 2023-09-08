1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Grindr's controversial RTO policy causes employee exodus
Grindr expects to be operating with significantly fewer employees in the near term.
Why it matters: What the company is billing as a repercussion of a strict return-to-office mandate, a union is calling an unlawful attempt to silence workers.
Driving the news: The Communications Workers of America Wednesday said roughly 80 of Grindr's 178 workers were forced to resign on Aug. 31, less than a month after the company said they'd have to return to offices two days a week.
- According to the CWA, Grindr workers announced a unionization on July 20, which they say prompted the company's RTO mandate.
- The union Wednesday filed an additional Unfair Labor Practice charge against Grindr management — it had previously filed one on August 6 — on behalf of the members of Grindr United-CWA.
State of play: Grindr CEO George Arison, meanwhile, said the company was prepared for the exodus.
- "The team will be smaller than where we were before and where we want to be," he said at an industry conference this week, per Bloomberg.
- He said it also shows the leverage a business like Grindr possesses, as "you don't need that big of a team to do the things that we need to do."
Of note: Grindr, an LGBTQ+ dating app, went public last year in a SPAC deal.
