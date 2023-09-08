Grindr's controversial RTO policy causes employee exodus

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Grindr expects to be operating with significantly fewer employees in the near term.

Why it matters: What the company is billing as a repercussion of a strict return-to-office mandate, a union is calling an unlawful attempt to silence workers.

Driving the news: The Communications Workers of America Wednesday said roughly 80 of Grindr's 178 workers were forced to resign on Aug. 31, less than a month after the company said they'd have to return to offices two days a week.

According to the CWA, Grindr workers announced a unionization on July 20, which they say prompted the company's RTO mandate.

The union Wednesday filed an additional Unfair Labor Practice charge against Grindr management — it had previously filed one on August 6 — on behalf of the members of Grindr United-CWA.

State of play: Grindr CEO George Arison, meanwhile, said the company was prepared for the exodus.

"The team will be smaller than where we were before and where we want to be," he said at an industry conference this week, per Bloomberg.

He said it also shows the leverage a business like Grindr possesses, as "you don't need that big of a team to do the things that we need to do."

Of note: Grindr, an LGBTQ+ dating app, went public last year in a SPAC deal.

Go deeper: Companies get aggressive on return-to-office