35 mins ago - Technology

U.S., U.K. sanction 11 members of Russian cybercrime gang

Sam Sabin
Image of a man with a laptop encrypted with ransomware

A man sits in front of a laptop infected with a fictitious encryption Trojan (ransomware). Photo: Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

The United States and United Kingdom sanctioned 11 members of the Trickbot and Conti cybercrime gangs on Thursday in an attempt to cripple their ransomware operations.

Why it matters: Sanctions make it illegal for U.S. and U.K. organizations to send a ransom payment to any of these individuals following a ransomware attack.

  • Targeting specific individuals also makes it difficult for them to simply move their operations to another entity to avoid sanctions.

Details: The 11 individuals sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.K. Foreign Office played roles ranging from top administrator to lowly malware developer or coder, per the Treasury Department. Some of these people were also recruiters for the gangs.

Of note: The Department of Justice will also unseal indictments against nine individuals connected to Trickbot, including seven members who were sanctioned Thursday.

The big picture: Both Trickbot and Conti are known to have targeted U.S. critical infrastructure in recent years.

Yes, but: Ransomware gangs have been getting better at obscuring their identities, and it can be difficult for victim organizations to know who exactly they're sending money to during an incident.

