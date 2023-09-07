Taiwanese NGOs build ties in Ukraine

Two Taiwanese NGOs sent a small delegation to Ukraine last week to learn about combating disinformation and other resistance tactics from Ukrainian civil society groups.

The big picture: A growing number of Taiwanese citizens see Ukraine's experience as offering valuable lessons for Taiwan if Beijing were attempt to annex the island.

Details: Doublethink Lab, which conducts research on Beijing-backed information operations targeting Taiwan, and Kuma Academy, which offers civil defense training to Taiwanese residents, sent researchers Puma Shen and Wu Min-hsuan (who goes by Ttcat) to Kyiv.

Shen and Ttcat met with Ukrainian organizations that fight disinformation, train civilian drone pilots, and advocate for digital rights and human rights.

What they're saying: "We want to build up the connection between two civil societies and see what we can do in the future to fight authoritarian state[s]," Shen told Axios in an interview.

Upon returning to Taiwan, they hope to "emphasize more Ukrainian stories and their message to Taiwanese people, and remind them that the war is still going on and the resistance is still going on," Ttcat said.

What to watch: Since the war began, Ukrainians have pushed Facebook, Twitter, and other online platforms to have more Ukrainian-speaking content moderators to help fight Kremlin-backed disinformation and give fair treatment to Ukrainian posts.