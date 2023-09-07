Paper packaging giants Smurfit and WestRock are in merger talks

Share on email (opens in new window)

Irish paper packaging firm Smurfit Kappa said it's in talks to merge with Atlanta-based rival WestRock.

Why it matters: This would create a $20 billion global giant, with $34 billion in combined revenue.

Details: No financial terms were disclosed, but Smurfit said the combined company would be called Smurfit WestRock, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the NYSE.

WSJ broke news of the talks, which forced Smurfit's hand and caused it to issue the public statement. A formal deal announcement could come soon.

The bottom line: Consolidation is a constant in the paper industry, as neither Smurfit nor WestRock are strangers to M&A. And there are some secular tailwinds, as more consumers demand alternatives to plastics.