Watch Apple's new horrific drama series, uncover the troubling secrets kept by the Boy Scouts of America or see what drama a group of real estate agents in southern California's Newport Beach are up to.

Here's what's new on streaming this weekend.

🧜🏾‍♀️ Attention Ariel fans: "The Little Mermaid (2023)" starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy is now available on Disney+.

"The Changeling" available tomorrow on Apple TV+

What's happening: Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield is the star and executive producer of this new eight-part horror series described by Apple as a "fairytale for grown-ups."

The intrigue: This series is based on Victor LaValle's bestselling novel of the same name and LaValle himself is the show's narrator.

Quick takes: LaKeith Stanfield and the horror genre go together like hand and glove because he masters the "fish out of water" trope. If you're familiar with some of his previous credits like "Atlanta," "Sorry To Bother You" and "Get Out" then you're used to seeing Stanfield in some peculiar circumstances and "The Changeling" might top them all.

"Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America" available now on Netflix

What's happening: This documentary doesn't hold back. Using archival footage and exclusive interviews with whistleblowers, survivors and former employees of the Boy Scouts, it addresses the cover up of child sexual abuse scandals.

Go deeper: Judge upholds Boy Scouts sex abuse settlement

"Sitting in Bars with Cake" available now on Prime Video

The intrigue: Yara Shahidi ("grown-ish") and Odessa A'zion ("Fam") star in this film based on real events from the memoirs of Audrey Shulman.

What's happening: The film depicts "cakebarring," an invention by Shulman of bringing cakes to bars to meet men.

"Top Boy" on Netflix

We find out who becomes the Top Boy of Summerhouse in the third and final season of this crime drama. In this season, ​​Sully and Dushane endure new problems as their empire is threatened by forces from outside and within. Available now.

"Dreaming Whilst Black" on Parmount+

This BBC sitcom starring Adjani Salmon ("Doctor Who") won a Bafta award for emerging talent in fiction in 2022. Available tomorrow.

Of note: A Showtime subscription is required to stream "Dreaming Whilst Black" on either platform.

"Selling the OC" on Netflix

Follow The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team for a second season with the full cast of season 1 returning plus one new aspiring real estate agent, Alexandra Harper. Available tomorrow.

"Predators" on Netflix

Tom Hardy narrates this new series about how animals on the top of the food chain like polar bears, cheetahs and lions survive as their environments change. Available now.

This adult animated satirical series created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Solar Opposites") returns for the fourth season. Available now.

"Virgin River" on Netflix

The fifth season of this romantic drama series has arrived. Fans can expect to see surprising new relationships, Mel dealing with issues connected to her pregnancy and a wildfire that unravels the community. The first ten episodes are available now.

Episodes 11 and 12 will be released on Nov. 30.

"I Am Groot" on Disney+

Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) returns to explore the universe in a new series of shorts. Available now.

"Spy Ops" on Netflix

This docuseries about covert operations and Cold War campaigns from MI6 to the CIA features interviews with real officials, officers and spies. Available tomorrow.