The abrupt transition to online schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic left many children behind and had lasting impacts on them per a report released Wednesday.

The big picture: Achievement levels fell as physical and mental health declined during school closures that impacted over 1.6 billion learners from 2020 to 2022, and ripple effects continue, according to the 655-page analysis from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Education became largely reliant on technology as schools closed their doors during the pandemic, often leaving behind those without access and marking the largest global disruption to education in history.

What they found: "Technology-first solutions left a global majority of learners behind," the report found, and inequalities were "super-charged."

The "unprecedented educational dependence on technology," which was meant to ensure students can continue their classes, resulted in "staggering" inequality and exclusion, per the report.

Between the lines: The findings are likely to add to the debate over how governments and school districts dealt with pandemic closures and restrictions, particularly in the timeline of reopening schools.

What we're watching: The report acknowledges that its release "coincides with a surge in excitement about the educational potentials of newly powerful AI applications."

It points out, however, that it would be wise to study the analysis as new technology is considered, cautioning away from "the temptation to habitually elevate technology as a quick solution to challenges that stem from social causes rather than technical ones."

"Education is not automatable – nor can it be principally driven by amoral machines, intelligent or otherwise," the report states.

The bottom line: The report concludes that in-person schooling and teaching should be guaranteed even as technology improves.

"The future of education needs to be a humanistic one," the analysis states.

