Russian strike on Ukrainian market kills 16 as Blinken visits Kyiv

Firefighters extinguish the fire in the market on Sept. 6 in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine. Photo: Andriy Reznikov/Getty Images

At least 16 people were killed by a Russian missile at a Ukrainian market on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported.

The big picture: The deadliest attack in months, which killed at least one child and injured dozens of people, occurred on the same day as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's surprise visit to Kyiv.

The strike comes as the U.S. is expected to announce a new aid package for Ukraine of at least $1 billion.

Details: The strike injured at least 28 people in the eastern city of Kostyantynivka, which is located about 15 miles west of Bakhmut. Crews were searching the wreckage for trapped civilians, AP reports.

The fire damaged about 30 pavilions at the outdoor market and mangled cars in the area.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called the strike a "terrible terrorist act by Russia," per NBC News.

