Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

On Wednesday, September 27 in Washington, D.C. Axios will host an event looking at how broadband decision makers are working to reduce the hurdles toward a fully connected country. Axios tech policy reporters Ashley Gold and Maria Curi will host conversations with Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel & more.

Register to join in-person or virtually here.