Amazon aggregators fall on tough times

Private investment firm Victory Park Capital is struggling to sell Perch, an Amazon marketplace rollup platform that in 2021 raised $775 million, according to Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The clock has struck midnight for many of these Amazon aggregators, which have turned into rotting pumpkins after a couple of years of pandemic-fueled prancing.

The most obvious error was buying up lots of small e-commerce brands at a market peak. But another is debt, as many of these aggregators — including Perch — leveraged their "venture capital rounds" to accelerate their buying capacity. As rates have increased, fortunes have fallen.

For example, New York-based Benitago last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, despite having raised $325 million in a 2021 Series A round that included both equity and debt.

Details: Victory Park and Perch lender Apollo Global Management reportedly thought they had a deal to sell Perch to Germany's Razor Group, in which Victory Park has a debt position, but it was scuttled by Razor equity investor L Catterton.