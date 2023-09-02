Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

How much is a big hedge fund worth, with neither its founder at the helm nor his hand-picked successor? The answer seems to be roughly $731 million — the amount that a group led by Boaz Weinstein is bidding for Sculptor, the hedge fund formerly known as Och-Ziff.

Why it matters: Hedge funds, as companies, tend to be notoriously terrible investments. But once they're established and have reached a certain size, they do tend to retain something money managers value quite highly.

The big picture: Hedge funds are generally founded and controlled by a manager who takes home the lion's share of all revenues. That individual doesn't have any real incentive to dividend profits to passive investors.

Hedge fund strategies tend to be relatively short-term, compared to venture capital or private equity. As a result, investors rarely face multi-year lock-ups and are likely to pull their money out when things are going badly.

That flightiness of investor capital makes hedge fund assets under management highly volatile and very hard to value as an ongoing business.

Between the lines: Put aside the highly vituperative battle over whether Sculptor gets sold for $11.15 or $12.76 per share. After all, either way, the company is down more than 96% from its IPO price of $320. (Technically the IPO price was $32, but there was a 10-to-1 reverse stock split along the way to avoid being delisted.)

The interesting part of the Sculptor takeover battle is that the Weinstein-led group intends to fire Sculptor chief Jimmy Levin.

The intrigue: Sculptor currently has about $34 billion in assets under management. The owners of that $34 billion wouldn't keep their money at Sculptor if they didn't want Levin to manage it. They're therefore likely to leave if he's fired. So, why would anybody want to pay $731 million for a company where many investors are certain to leave if you win the bidding?

The answer is related to the reason why Sculptor still has $34 billion under management, even after its founder-CEO Dan Och left and after it paid a $213 million fine, as well as $136 million in restitution, for bribing mining companies in Africa.

Be smart: Hedge fund investors are much more likely to be large and staid institutions (think pension funds and university endowments peering carefully at Sharpe ratios) than they are to be thrill-seeking individuals looking for someone who can take their money on a rocket ship.

Institutional investors care less about past returns than they do about structure — a coherent team of investment professionals, hired by a sophisticated HR operation, supported by a large and seasoned team of back-office and compliance folks, who have overseen dozens of quarters of impeccably reported returns.

If there isn't a dominant ego betting it all on a high-conviction trade, so much the better.

Conversely, such an ego might see real opportunity in owning a diversified hedge fund where he didn't call the investment shots.

The bottom line: The big names bidding for Sculptor — Weinstein's group includes Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry, and Jeff Yass — are not just hedge-fund managers; they're also hedge-fund owners, and know what investors value.