When we invest in the stock market we're no longer just trying to make good investment decisions; we're engaging in a political act. That's the message to be found between the lines of Public's latest retail investor report.

Why it matters: The retail investors on Public — a stock-market brokerage — are acutely aware of the responsibilities that now seem to come attached to investing in the market. As a result, if they don't live up to those responsibilities (and, whisper it, nearly all of us don't), they can feel like they're hypocrites.

The big picture: Most stock market investors, most of the time, feel a bit of impostor syndrome. They feel they should know more about the market, do more research before investing, and have more clearly delineated investment theses.

The Public survey is therefore subject to social desirability bias — the tendency of survey respondents to give answers they believe will make them look good.

In the survey, for instance, an improbable 63% of investors found themselves agreeing that they had increased their "focus on research and diligence" over the past year.

Between the lines: The bias among survey respondents can be very useful if you use their responses as a glimpse into how investors like to think of themselves, more than as a revelation of what they're actually doing.

By the numbers: Voting is seen to be a socially responsible and important thing to do, which explains why 27.3% of Public's investors say that they've participated in at least one proxy vote this year.

In reality, small investors almost never participate in proxy votes. A definitive study cited by Public found that less than 10% of retail investors participate in proxy votes.

For the smallest retail investors, defined as individuals holding less than one billionth of all shares (or less than $100 in shares), that percentage falls to below 3%.

Be smart: Fully 54.8% of Public investors say that ESG metrics are important to them when it comes to making investment decisions — despite the fact that to this day such metrics are almost impossible for retail investors to access. (Public's own pages on individual stocks don't report ESG metrics, for instance.)

10.2% of Public investors even take the strongly anti-ESG view that ESG metrics are important because "I want to ensure that companies aren't sacrificing financial performance for ESG issues."

Realistically, however, there's no way for a retail investor to make such a determination, using the Public website or any other readily accessible resource.

The bottom line: A brokerage account now comes with a free guilt trip.