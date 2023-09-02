26 mins ago - Sports
Charted: College football makes no progress on head coach diversity
The makeup of non-white head coaches in DI college football has stagnated at 13% since 2012, according to the NCAA.
Why it matters: The number of people of color in every other college football job has increased in the past decade.
- The number of student-athletes who are non-white has grown to 61% in 2022 from 53% a decade earlier, eclipsing representation in any coaching staff.
Driving the news: Deion Sanders, the flashy former football star, took over as Colorado's head coach. It was the first time a Power Five program hired a head coach directly from an HBCU.
- A slew of Black coaches was hired at the end of last season, including Purdue's Ryan Walters, Western Michigan's Lance Taylor and Kent State's Kenni Burns.
Of note: The NCAA won't release demographic data for the 2023 season until later this year, a representative told Axios.