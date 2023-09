Share on email (opens in new window)

On Thursday, September 21 in Columbus, Ohio, Axios will host an event examining policies and proposals on both the local and national levels aimed at reducing plastic pollution, accelerating recycling practices and advancing the circular economy.

Speakers to be announced.

Register to join in-person or virtually here.