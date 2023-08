El Santuario de Chimayó, a National Historic Landmark outside of Espanola, N.M. For two centuries, Hispanic and Native American pilgrims have sought help from what is believed to be healing sand at the sanctuary. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

The Santuario de Chimayó in New Mexico and the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City were recently listed as some of the "100 Most Holy Places on Earth" by Patheos.com, a website dedicated to information about world religions.

Through the lens: Axios Latino examined those and other sacred sites in Latin America and the United States. See below for more images.

Visitors at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City on December 21, 2013. The shrine was built near the hill of Tepeyac, where Our Lady of Guadalupe is believed to have appeared to Saint Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira in Colombia, the world's largest underground Nativity scene. Photo: Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The ancient city of Tiwanaku in Bolivia, once the spiritual and political capital of the Tiwanaku Empire. The sun rises on the winter solstice, which marks the New Year of the Andean Indigenous people, as seen from the temple of Kalasasaya at Tiwanaku. Photo: Jorge Bernal /AFP via Getty Images

Parroquia de San Francisco de Asís in Real de Catorce, Mexico. Tens of thousands of people visit the secluded village to pay homage to the image of San Francisco de Asís, and ask it to help them solve their problems or to heal their ills. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

View of the altar of the wooden Church of Santa María de Loreto de Achao (built in 1730), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Achao on the island of Quinchao in Chiloé, Chile. The churches of Chiloé represent the physical and spiritual fusion between Indigenous and European cultures. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sanctuary Bom Jesus de Matosinhos, Congonhas, Minas Gerais, Brazil. A UNESCO World Heritage site, its Room of Miracles allows devotees to donate objects to give thanks for miracles. Photo: AGB Photo Library/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Machu Picchu, Peru. General view of the ancient Inca ruins of Machu Picchu in the Urubamba valley, outside the Andes city of Cusco, on February 15, 2023. Photo: Carolina Paucar/AFP via Getty Images

Indigenous women take part in the "Prayer for Rain'" ceremony on the shore of Chicabal Lagoon, formed in the crater of an extinct volcano and considered by Mayan people to be the center of the universe, in San Martin Sacatepequez, Guatemala, on May 18, 2023. Photo: Johan Ordóñez/AFP via Getty Images

Centro Ceremonial Indígena de Cagüana, in Utuado, Puerto Rico, is known for its well-preserved ceremonial ball courts and petroglyph-carved monoliths of the Taíno people. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Lake Titicaca, on the border of Bolivia and Peru, is a sacred place for Indigenous people. Ecuadorian Bryan Rosel and his wife Magdalena Llanque kiss after getting married during a mass wedding ceremony where fifty couples got married at the shore of Lake Titicaca in the Aymara district of Acora in Puno, Peru, on August 20, 2022. Photo: Carlos Mamani/AFP via Getty Images