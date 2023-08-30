What Medicare spends on drugs it will soon negotiate

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The Biden administration says the 10 medicines selected for the first round of negotiations cost Medicare $50 billion in the last year.

By the numbers: The blood thinner Eliquis, made by Bristol Myers Squibb and taken by 3.7 million Medicare enrollees, cost the federal government more than $16 billion between June 2022 and May 2023.

That's more than double the next highest-cost drug, the diabetes medication Jardiance from Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly, and over six times higher than the three drugs rounding out the list.

Zoom in: Patient costs for each of the selected drugs also varies.