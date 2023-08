Share on email (opens in new window)

Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on Aug. 30 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, bringing destruction in its wake.

Driving the news: Heavy rains spread inland along with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, with more to come as experts warned of flooding and tornadoes in parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

In an aerial view, a home smolders after burning as Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on Aug. 30 in Hudson, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Residents try to cut their way through downed trees to return to their homes following Hurricane Idalia in Steinhatchee, Florida on Aug. 30. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An aerial view shows a vehicle driving along a flooded street in New Port Richey, Florida on Aug. 30 after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images

People ride an ATV through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on Aug. 30 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on Aug. 30 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Women walk through a flooded street after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on Aug. 30 in Crystal River, Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images