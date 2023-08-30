Giant oak tree hit governor's mansion, Florida first lady says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' mansion experienced the impact of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in the state as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday.
Driving the news: The storm, continuing inland into Georgia and northern Florida, felled a 100-year-old oak tree that landed on the governor's mansion in Tallahassee, Fla., Casey DeSantis, Florida First Lady, said on Twitter.
Details: Casey DeSantis and her three children were in the home when the tree made impact, but no one was injured, she said.
- "Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm," she said.
Threat level: The storm is expected to bring considerable flooding and potential tornadoes to coastal northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina on its way to the northeast.
- These states, as well as North Carolina, may also see tornadoes in addition to the flooding.
- It made landfall before 8am ET near Keaton Beach, Fla.. Flooding and storm surge flooding have been reported along the state's coast.
Catch up fast: Hurricane Idalia stands apart from other storms because of the storm setup and the way it approached land, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
Of note: DeSantis' response to the impacts of Idalia in Florida will be watched by a national audience as he runs for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
- He spoke with President Biden on Monday, who approved a statewide emergency declaration.
