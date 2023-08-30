Giant oak tree hit governor's mansion, Florida first lady says

Share on email (opens in new window)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' mansion experienced the impact of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in the state as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The storm, continuing inland into Georgia and northern Florida, felled a 100-year-old oak tree that landed on the governor's mansion in Tallahassee, Fla., Casey DeSantis, Florida First Lady, said on Twitter.

Details: Casey DeSantis and her three children were in the home when the tree made impact, but no one was injured, she said.

"Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm," she said.

Threat level: The storm is expected to bring considerable flooding and potential tornadoes to coastal northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina on its way to the northeast.

These states, as well as North Carolina, may also see tornadoes in addition to the flooding.

It made landfall before 8am ET near Keaton Beach, Fla.. Flooding and storm surge flooding have been reported along the state's coast.

Catch up fast: Hurricane Idalia stands apart from other storms because of the storm setup and the way it approached land, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Of note: DeSantis' response to the impacts of Idalia in Florida will be watched by a national audience as he runs for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

He spoke with President Biden on Monday, who approved a statewide emergency declaration.

Go deeper: Hurricane Idalia pummels Georgia with rainfall after a Category 3 landfall