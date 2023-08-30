15 mins ago - Axios Events
Watch: A conversation on internet access in Dallas
On Thursday, September 14 in Dallas, Texas, Axios will host an event looking at how public and private sectors can fast-track projects aimed at reducing the digital divide. Axios Dallas reporter Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi will host conversations with the City of Dallas' chief information officer Bill Zielinski and Dallas Innovation Alliance executive director and co-founder Jennifer Sanders.
Register to join in-person or virtually here.