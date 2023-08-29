1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Danaher paying $5.7 billion for the "Amazon of antibodies"
Danaher, a Washington, D.C.-based life sciences conglomerate, agreed to buy Abcam, a British provider of biological reagents for $5.7 billion in cash (including debt assumption).
Why it matters: Abcam is often called the "Amazon of antibodies," and will allow Danaher to provide its lab equipment customers with a broad range of consumables.
- Reuters writes: "The deal will help Danaher cushion the hit from sluggish demand for some of its products from smaller biotech companies that are grappling with a funding crunch."
Details: Danaher will pay $24 per share, which represents around a 50% premium to where Abcam was trading before it acknowledged inbound interest.
- There had been speculation that the premium could be even greater, given that Abcam says it engaged with "more than 20 potential strategic acquirers."
- The merger seems unlikely to raise the hackles of U.S. or U.K. antitrust regulators.
Elsewhere: Danaher earlier this year kicked tires on New Jersey-based contract manufacturer Catalent, which reportedly will formally consider a sale process as part of a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management.