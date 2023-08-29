Danaher paying $5.7 billion for the "Amazon of antibodies"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Danaher, a Washington, D.C.-based life sciences conglomerate, agreed to buy Abcam, a British provider of biological reagents for $5.7 billion in cash (including debt assumption).

Why it matters: Abcam is often called the "Amazon of antibodies," and will allow Danaher to provide its lab equipment customers with a broad range of consumables.

Reuters writes: "The deal will help Danaher cushion the hit from sluggish demand for some of its products from smaller biotech companies that are grappling with a funding crunch."

Details: Danaher will pay $24 per share, which represents around a 50% premium to where Abcam was trading before it acknowledged inbound interest.

There had been speculation that the premium could be even greater, given that Abcam says it engaged with "more than 20 potential strategic acquirers."

The merger seems unlikely to raise the hackles of U.S. or U.K. antitrust regulators.

Elsewhere: Danaher earlier this year kicked tires on New Jersey-based contract manufacturer Catalent, which reportedly will formally consider a sale process as part of a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management.