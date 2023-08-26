Data: Opportunity Insights, IPEDS; Parent income quintiles is a normalized measure that shows parental income distributions if each school had the same applicant pool; Chart: Kira Wang/Axios

A higher share of students at four-year private universities are on financial aid compared to students in public schools, despite more public school students coming from low-income households.

By the numbers: An Axios analysis of IPEDS financial aid data found that the average share of students awarded financial aid in 2021 was 85.3% in four-year private schools, but only 69.4% for students in public schools.