34 mins ago - Economy & Business
Charted: The financial aid divide
A higher share of students at four-year private universities are on financial aid compared to students in public schools, despite more public school students coming from low-income households.
By the numbers: An Axios analysis of IPEDS financial aid data found that the average share of students awarded financial aid in 2021 was 85.3% in four-year private schools, but only 69.4% for students in public schools.
- According to U.S. News, students who graduated from a private school in 2020 borrowed around $32,029 on average, while public school students borrowed an average of $26,627.